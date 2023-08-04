Asra Garg, R Sudhakar posted to Chennai; Trichy, Madurai get new CoP

CHENNAI: Inspector generals of police Asra Garg and R Sudhakar are posted as additional commissioners of Chennai police, in the latest round of police transfers on Friday by the home department.

Asra Garg, IG, south has been asked to take charge as additional commissioner of police, L&O, Chennai north and R Sudhakar, IG, west zone, will be the new additional commissioner of police, traffic, Chennai.

Present additional CoP traffic, Kapil Kumar C Saratkar, has been appointed to office of additional CoP, head quarters, Chennai city, replacing J Loganathan, who has been posted as commissioner of police Madurai.

Present CoP of Madurai K S Narenthiran Nayar will be new IG of South Zone.

K Bhavaneeswari, joint director, DVAC, will be the new IG of West Zone. Santhosh Kumar, IG, will be new JD at DVAC.

N Kamini, IG, civil supplies, will be the new COP, Trichy.

DGP Braj Kishore Ravi, director of civil defence and commandant general, Home Guards, has been posted as DGP, TANGEDCO (vigilance), replacing K Vannia Perumal, who has been posted as DGO, Civil supply CID.

DGP Rajeev Kumar, on return from Central deputation has been posted as DGP, police training college.

R V Ramya Bharati, present joint commissioner of police, North Chennai, has been posted as DIG, Madurai replacing R Ponni, who has been posted as DIG, Kancheepuram.

Present DIG, Kancheepuram, P Pakalavan, has been posted as DIG, Trichy, replacing A Saravana Sundar, who has been shifted and posted as DIG, Coimbatore.

B Shamoondeswari, present JC, headquarters, Chennai has been asked assume the office, JC, north, Chennai. A Kayalvizhi will be the new JC, HQ, Chennai.

N Z Asiammal, IG, EOW, has been posted as IG, HQ, Chennai and Trichy CoP, M Sathya Priya, will be the new IG, EOW. S Rajendran, CoP, Tirunelveli city, has been posted as DIG, intelligence.