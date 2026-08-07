'Ask your father-in-law vs Ask your father': War of words between Aadhav, Udhayanidhi in Assembly

CHENNAI: A heated war of words broke out between Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister Aadhav Arjuna in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday during a debate on alleged TASMAC irregularities, with the two leaders trading personal barbs over allegations linked to liquor distilleries and political funding, triggering noisy scenes in the House.
Replying to the debate, Excise Minister Vignesh said the government had already furnished the list of 717 TASMAC outlets closed under the TVK government. He rejected reports that liquor ordered online would be delivered to customers' homes.
The minister clarified that the proposed online system would only facilitate booking and digital payment directly to the TASMAC administration, eliminating cash transactions at outlets. Customers would still have to visit TASMAC shops to collect their purchases. He also said the TVK government had never stated that it intended to increase revenue through liquor sales.
During the discussion, Minister Aadhav Arjuna questioned whether the DMK's treasurer operated liquor distilleries and asked whether Udhayanidhi would respond to allegations that DMK leaders had received Rs 900 crore from a lottery company, in an apparent reference to electoral bonds.
Responding immediately, Udhayanidhi said, "Go ask your father-in-law, he gave it," referring to lottery baron Santiago Martin. Aadhav hit back, saying, "Go ask your father (former CM Stalin). He is not here; only he knows and he will answer correctly."
DMK leader EV Velu then objected to the discussion, saying it was inappropriate to raise allegations relating to businessman Martin and the alleged Rs 900 crore transaction on the Assembly floor. He maintained that DMK-linked liquor distilleries operated with valid government licences and said it was common for businesspersons to make donations during elections.
Also DMK leader Nehru urged Speaker to expunge references made to family members who were not present in the House, following the exchange between the two members.