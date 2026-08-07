'Ask your father-in-law vs Ask your father': War of words between Aadhav, Udhayanidhi in Assembly

During the discussion, Minister Aadhav Arjuna questioned whether the DMK's treasurer operated liquor distilleries and asked whether Udhayanidhi would respond to allegations that DMK leaders had received Rs 900 crore from a lottery company, in an apparent reference to electoral bonds.

Responding immediately, Udhayanidhi said, "Go ask your father-in-law, he gave it," referring to lottery baron Santiago Martin. Aadhav hit back, saying, "Go ask your father (former CM Stalin). He is not here; only he knows and he will answer correctly."

DMK leader EV Velu then objected to the discussion, saying it was inappropriate to raise allegations relating to businessman Martin and the alleged Rs 900 crore transaction on the Assembly floor. He maintained that DMK-linked liquor distilleries operated with valid government licences and said it was common for businesspersons to make donations during elections.

Also DMK leader Nehru urged Speaker to expunge references made to family members who were not present in the House, following the exchange between the two members.