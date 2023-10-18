ASI, Fort temple trustees spar over dance event

VELLORE: Forty-two years after the trustees of the Jalakandeswarar temple, inside the historic Vellore Fort, won a battle over the Archaeological Society of India (ASI) over praying rights, trouble erupted again between them the two sides after the ASI staff tore banners put up for a Bharatanatyam programme as part of Navarathiri celebrations on Monday.

The ASI ordered the Dharmasthabanam running the temple to remove a temporary stage erected for the dance performance and demanded that in the future ASI permission must be sought for such events. This was mentioned in an ASI letter sent to the Dharmasthabanam dated October 13.

“All materials meant for the performance were also seized and kept in a room in a mandap nearby and returned only after the Hindu Munani and BJP intervened,” temple sources revealed.

However, the dance performance was held without a stage on the bare floor around 8.30 pm on Monday, the source added.

“What galls us is that for the last 42 years, we have been obtaining the permission of ASI only for the Brahmotsavam, and Soorasamharan, which are conducted in the Fort Maidan, Sivarathiri and for early opening of the temple at 4.30 am during the Tamil month of Marghazhi, but suddenly this year, the ASI has raised objections to the Bharatanatyam event, which is an annual affair. In the past, we have not sought permission for the dance programme,” clarified Jalagandeswarar temple Dharmasthabanam secretary and temple trustee S Suresh Kumar.

ASI had also complained to the Vellore North police about the temple administration flouting norms.

Stage inside Vellore fort being dismantled following ASI orders.

While ASI sources refused to comment, knowledgeable sources revealed that in no way was any part of the stone edifice touched. No alterations were made to the structure.



“Though ASI insists that permission must be sought for all temple rituals and functions, which number nearly 400, sanction comes at the nick of the moment, which affects the process of making arrangements for such events,” a temple official said.

Though ASI dictates that no functions be held inside the fort, which is under its control, India’s 75th Independence celebrations were held for three months inside the edifice, locals complained.

The genesis for ASI’s grouse against temple trustees dates back to June 24, a day before the temple Kumbabhishekam, when it demanded that the Rs 5-crore gold car donated by a devotee be shifted to the nearby gaushala.

“We sought permission to keep the car on the lawn in front of the Vellore old bus stand. However, it was rejected,” Suresh Kumar said.