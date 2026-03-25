Ashok takes charge as new ED of BHEL, Tiruchy

Over the years, he has held several key leadership positions across BHEL’s ecosystem, including the Corporate Office in Noida and the Boiler Auxiliaries Plant at Ranipet. As General Manager at BHEL’s Corporate Digital Transformation Group in Noida, he was instrumental in driving digital initiatives across the organisation.

At the Boiler Auxiliaries Plant, Ranipet, Ashok spearheaded Strategic Operations Management, Engineering, and Digital Transformation. During his subsequent tenure at ISG Bengaluru, he went on to lead the unit as its Head, before being elevated to the position of Executive Director in 2023.