Ashok takes charge as new ED of BHEL, Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: K Ashok assumed charge as new Executive Director of BHEL, Tiruchy complex on Tuesday. BHEL, Tiruchy Complex, comprises High Pressure Boiler Plant (Unit I and II) in Tiruchy and Seamless Steel Tube Plant, the Power Plant Piping Unit at Thirumayam, and the Industrial Valves Plant at Goindwal, Punjab.
Ashok (59) who succeeds S Prabhakar, is a seasoned professional with nearly four decades of experience of rich and diverse expertise across multiple domains within BHEL. Prior to this appointment, he was serving as Executive Director of BHEL’s Industrial Systems Group (ISG) at Bengaluru.
An alumnus of Kongu Engineering College, Perundurai, where he graduated in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mr Ashok began his distinguished journey with BHEL in 1990 as a Graduate Engineer Trainee at ISG Bengaluru. Early in his career, he played a pivotal role in erection, commissioning, and technical services for major power projects across Visakhapatnam, Rourkela, and Tuticorin.
Over the years, he has held several key leadership positions across BHEL’s ecosystem, including the Corporate Office in Noida and the Boiler Auxiliaries Plant at Ranipet. As General Manager at BHEL’s Corporate Digital Transformation Group in Noida, he was instrumental in driving digital initiatives across the organisation.
At the Boiler Auxiliaries Plant, Ranipet, Ashok spearheaded Strategic Operations Management, Engineering, and Digital Transformation. During his subsequent tenure at ISG Bengaluru, he went on to lead the unit as its Head, before being elevated to the position of Executive Director in 2023.