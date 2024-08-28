As war of words intensifies, TN BJP threatens ex-ally AIADMK with corruption cases

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Tuesday came down heavily against the AIADMK, saying that the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and other former ministers, who are doing opportunistic politics, are sure to be thrown out from Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Defending state president K Annamalai, BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan said that the BJP will not entertain such derogatory remarks by the former chief minister and ministers of the AIADMK.

“We will file corruption cases against you all (AIADMK leaders) in the courts. The BJP will bring out the scams that happened in the AIADMK regime,” Nagarajan said in a statement.

Lashing out at Palaniswami, the BJP leader said that EPS is not a popular leader like MGR and Jayalalithaa.

“The AIADMK cadre are suffering without a leader. By criticising our leader Annamalai, the AIADMK functionaries show that they are still in politics and have not retired. It just shows their incompetence,” he said, adding that the fourth place is reserved for AIADMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

BJP state vice president Nagarajan also informed that the party would face the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Annamalai.