As part of annual ritual, Pondy Lt Guv, CM pull Tirukameeswarar temple car

PONDICHERRY: Pondicherry Lieutenant Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and Home Minister A Namassivayam were among those who pulled the chariot of Tirukameeswarar temple in neighbouring Villianoor on Tuesday.

The opposition DMK leader R Siva and delegates from different outfits also formed part of the large number of people who pulled the chariot.

It has been the practice since the French regime in Pondicherry that the head of the State should pull the chariots of the temples on the occasion of annual car festivals.

Radhakrishnan and others later offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum.

Several organisations arranged free distribution of food to the people thronging the temple.

The temple in Villianoor was constructed by a Chola King in the 12th century, according to the sources. The car festival attracts large numbers of people from within Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu.