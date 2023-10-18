As many as 505 stolen mobile phones recovered by cyber wing in Kumari

MADURAI: As many as 505 stolen phones in various parts of Kanniyakumari district were recovered by special teams formed by the police.

Those recovered cell phones were handed over to the owners by Superintendent of Police DN Hari Kiran Prasad at a programme in the District Police office on Tuesday.

Based on complaints of missing cell phones, district cyber crime police filed cases and acted in a swift manner to recover the stolen phones.

The recovered phones are worth Rs 75 lakh and the owners were happy after getting back their lost phones.

During this year alone, a total of 1,051 stolen mobile phones have so far been recovered and handed over to their owners.

Further, the SP advised people not to buy mobile phones from any stranger, who could be facing criminal charges.

For speedy action to recover any stolen phone, victims should lodge a complaint in a nearby station or else register an online complaint through (https://eservices.tnpolice.gov.in)

