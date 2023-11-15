As laptop scheme hits pause button, TN schools to get more computers

CHENNAI: With the Free Laptop Scheme hitting the pause button since the outbreak of COVID-19, thanks to high costs involved in running the scheme, the State government is now considering an alternate option to improve the computer-related skills of students.

As a Plan B, the government is currently taking steps to improve the number of computer labs in over 6,000 high and higher secondary schools across the State.

Launched in 2011 as a pet project of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, 51.67 lakh laptops worth Rs 7,257.61 crore were distributed free of cost between 2011-2012 and 2019-2020 (till February) under the Free Laptop Scheme. Now on hold, over 15 lakh government school students are waiting for their laptops for the past three years.

A senior official from the School Education, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that though the State has not officially scrapped the scheme, the government was unable to procure the laptops from the international market due to financial issues.

“As the laptop prices have increased, the estimated amount will not be adequate,” the official added.

“However, though the distribution of laptops is delayed, the State government has instructed to improve the existing computer labs in high and higher secondary schools,” he said.

Stating that about 6,200 computer labs have been identified across State, the official said, “The plan is to get more computer systems for each lab.” Accordingly, the beneficiaries will have exclusive systems in these labs.

“They can access the system for free any time,” he said adding, “There is plan to make the lab available on holidays and temporary instructors will be appointed accordingly.” He said internet speed in these labs will increased for the benefit of students.

According to the official, the computers dedicated to beneficiaries will have study materials including question bank and model question papers. He said the number of additional computers to be provided to schools will be decided based on the strength.

The official added that the Scheme will be continued one the flow of government fund become normal.