As L-G, Tamilisai ruined PDS in Pondy, attacks Balakrishnan

CHENNAI: Hitting out at Narendra Modi’s government for mercilessly taxing the people, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday said that for a cup of coffee at a hotel, people are charged GST on three ingredients milk, coffee and sugar and a separate GST on coffee served at the shop.

“The Modi government is levying GST on all essential items, including rice and milk. If you consume tea or coffee at a hotel, you would have paid GST for items. They collect GST for milk, tea or coffee and sugar separately for ingredients. When tea or coffee is made and served at a hotel, you will be charged GST for that too,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Velachery seeking support for DMK’s Chennai South candidate and sitting MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

Communist leader Balakrishnan accused BJP’s Chennai South candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan of closing down the ration shops in Puducherry and scrapping the distribution of 20 kg free rice scheme when she was the Lt Governor there.

“Many people are saying that Tamilisai has left the Governor post to contest the Lok Sabha election. She was Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry Union Territory. If possible, we will take you all to Puducherry to show what she has done as Lt Governor,” he said, pointing to the speech of Health Minister Ma Subramanian citing the implementation of various welfare schemes, including the introduction of breakfast for school children, free bus rides for women and Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

“Tamilisai was Lt Governor for three years. Did she implement any such scheme in Puducherry? Or did she direct the Chief Minister of Puducherry to implement such schemes for the welfare of the people? As a Lt Governor, she has the power to direct the CM to implement schemes. But, she did not implement any such welfare schemes,” he alleged.

In Tamil Nadu, the people could buy 20 kg of free rice in ration shops, he said, adding that there was a similar scheme in Puducherry too. “When Tamilisai comes to you seeking your vote ask her whether the rations shops were functioning there or not,” he said.

Balakrishnan said during her tenure as Lt Governor, hundreds of the ration shops were closed and the free rice scheme was scrapped. “You ask Tamilisai whether she has come to Tamil Nadu to close down the PDS shops here too?” he asked.