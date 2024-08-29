As detentions by Sri Lanka continue, Rameswaram fishermen strike work

RAMESHWARAM: The mechanised boat fishermen here went on a one-day strike on Wednesday, demanding immediate and unconditional release of all the Tamil Nadu fishermen and fishing trawlers detained by Sri Lanka.

The busy Rameswaram fishing jetty wore a deserted look, as about 5,000 fishermen abstained from fishing activities leaving over 700 registered mechanised fishing trawlers anchored in the Rameswaram fishing jetty.

The strike call was given by the Federation of All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Associations to draw the attention of the Central government on the plight of innocent fishers.

The fishermen also demanded the Centre to intensify steps to trace and rescue two fishermen from Rameswaram, who went missing on Tuesday after their boat capsized near Katchatheevu Island. Talking to reporters here, P Sesu Raja, Secretary of Tamil Nadu Coastal Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association said the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended eight fishermen from Rameswaram and confiscated their mechanized fishing trawler on the alleged charges of illegal poaching in its territorial waters on August 26.

With this, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 341 fishermen from various districts of Tamil Nadu and seized 46 trawlers so far this year. The Centre should take up the issue with Lanka and instruct their Navy to exercise restraint.