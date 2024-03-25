As campaigning commences party border veshtis, shawls fly off shelves

CHENNAI: Immediately after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, the sale of party veshtis in the state started spiraling several folds keeping traders busy with orders pouring from several political parties.

The interest and demand for clothes are also changing from time to time among the political parties. The trend, rate and comfort also become a factor in choosing the product they decide to wear.

As usual, the demand is high from the ruling party members –the DMK. The Congress, identified with khaddar has a lower sale currently in Tamil Nadu, said the sellers. The BJP border veshtis are the new hot item on the shelves, they added.

“Linen material is preferred followed by cotton veshtis and party towels. The cost of linen materials varies from Rs 800 to Rs 4,000. Linen is preferred by politicians who hold a higher position. Nearly 60 per cent of the people could afford to purchase linen and the rest 40 per cent prefer flex cotton. Due to restrictions, party flags are not being sold now,” said KS Ashok Kumar who works in a textile shop.

The ruling party’s products have more sales than in previous years. Also, the demand for khadi reduced in the market, he added.

Khadi in the past used to hold a long-term interest among politicians in the country from Mahatma Gandhi.

The rate of the khadi clothes is also high when compared to other dress materials, which forces leaders to shift to others materials.

“Veshtis of DMK and AIADMK have always been in huge demand. For the past six months, BJP’s dhoti also has higher sales. There is a high sale during the elections. There is a discount of 20-25 per cent offered by the government. The rate of veshtis starts from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500. The materials are pure cotton and they are handmade,” said S Sundar, Manager of Khadi Gramadyog Bhavan.

Angavastram (political shawl) of Congress are sold usually and not of other parties. Rajiv Gandhi and a few other leaders had a unique identity of wearing the Angavastram, which was used as a political symbol.

Moreover, ready-made cotton shirts also have a huge demand this season, which ranges between Rs 400 to Rs 1,500, he added.

Ponnusamy, a garment manufacturer from Erode shares that when compared to yester years the sales are comparatively lesser now and the demand has decreased for the items.

“The restrictions by the Election Commission is an issue and it affects the sales of shawls and towels with party flags. During the early 90’s party veshtis and sareees with AIADMK border sold like hot cakes, but now the trend is gradually slowing down. However this season sale is picking up again,” said H Jayapaul who has contested in civic polls.