As 10-day deadline ends, Sengottaiyan keeps hopes alive on AIADMK reunion

COIMBATORE: With the deadline of ten days for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to start the process of taking back the estranged factions, ending on Monday, the disgruntled ex-minister KA Sengottaiyan continued to reiterate for the party’s unity to win the 2026 Assembly polls.

While reminding the party leadership to ‘forgive and forget’, Sengottaiyan recalled that he opened up on 5 September with a desire to help AIADMK rule the state for 100 more years.

“My intention is that AIADMK should unite. I reflected only on the aspirations of the party cadre and people. They (party leadership) should understand this. Everyone should support unity so that AIADMK’s rule blossoms in 2026,” he said to the media, in a brief interaction in Gobichettipalayam on Monday.

His insistence on a reunion comes in the wake of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s likely visit to Delhi to meet BJP top leaders.

On September 5, Sengottaiyan claimed that if his call for a reunion is ignored, then those with a similar mindset would come together and accomplish the task. He also threatened to boycott Palaniswami’s ongoing poll campaign unless steps were taken for the reunification of the party.

His voice of discontent was met with stiff action by the party high command, and he was stripped of his post. The second-rung leaders of the party also maintained a stoic silence, leaving him without any support.