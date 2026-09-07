Arunraj rejects Left’s bureaucracy-led government charge, says TVK only unchained officials

Responding to media persons here, Arunraj said the circular had been issued without the government's knowledge and that the officials responsible had faced action.

"It is amusing to say that the government is under the control of officials based on this one incident," he said.

"During the previous DMK regime, it was the officials who ran the government. The then Chief Minister did not know what was happening and believed that whatever the officials said was the reality," Arunraj alleged.

He said officials were being given the opportunity to work under a transparent administration under the TVK government and that the mistakes of a few could not be used to indict the entire system.