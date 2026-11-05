Arunachaleswarar temple nets Rs 5 cr, 160g gold in latest hundi count

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, which maintains the temple, had recently opened the shrine's offering box (hundi) coinciding with the Tamil month 'Aippasi' and counted the offerings by devotees, reflecting their immense faith in God.

The Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple, Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple, Palani, Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple, Tiruchendur, Arulmigu Mariamman temple, Samayapuram (in Tiruchy), and Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple, Thiruttani, are among the major temples that frequently receive huge offerings from the devotees.

The hundis are periodically opened in the presence of senior HR&CE officials; the currency notes are counted, and the gold and silver articles are accounted for.