Begin typing your search...

Arun Roy GIM Special officer

According to a minor reshuffle ordered by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, V Arun Roy, secretary, MSMEs Department, would hold full additional charge of the newly created temporary post of Special Officer, Global Investment Meet.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 July 2023 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-21 20:30:30.0  )
Arun Roy GIM Special officer
X

State appointed a special officer for the Global Investment Meet

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The state on Friday appointed a special officer for the Global Investment Meet to be held in January 2024.

According to a minor reshuffle ordered by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, V Arun Roy, secretary, MSMEs Department, would hold full additional charge of the newly created temporary post of Special Officer, Global Investment Meet.

The state also issued orders to appoint state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu as Minister in charge of Tirunelveli district, instead of earlier announced Ramanathapuram.

Tamil Naduspecial officerGlobal Investment MeetChief Secretary Shiv Das MeenaV Arun RoysecretaryMSMEs DepartmentFinance minister Thangam Thennarasu
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X