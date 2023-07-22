Arun Roy GIM Special officer

CHENNAI: The state on Friday appointed a special officer for the Global Investment Meet to be held in January 2024.

According to a minor reshuffle ordered by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, V Arun Roy, secretary, MSMEs Department, would hold full additional charge of the newly created temporary post of Special Officer, Global Investment Meet.

The state also issued orders to appoint state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu as Minister in charge of Tirunelveli district, instead of earlier announced Ramanathapuram.