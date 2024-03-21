Arun Nehru, the reluctant ‘rising son’

TIRUCHY: Despite being firm not to involve anyone from the family in politics, Minister KN Nehru who had changed his mind pushed by circumstances sought ticket for his son KN Arun Nehru for the sake of his followers in Tiruchy and thus, the son has plunged into politics and contesting in Perambalur Constituency.

Nehru, the Tiruchy strongman was in an utmost frustration after the murder of his brother KN Ramajayam and Nehru decided to end his family’s political life with him and was very particular to ensure family members maintained distance from politics.

People close to Nehru said that the DMK high command had asked him to field one of his family members in the previous Lok Sabha polls. The high command also was ready to offer either Perambalur or Tiruchy and asked him to field either his youngest brother and business man KN Ravichandran or his son Arun Nehru. But, Nehru had refused to accept the offer despite bright chances. Nehru was heard saying often that his family’s political connection should end with him as he felt that the political enmity had cost the life of his beloved brother.

However, all went for toss when Nehru was elevated as principal secretary of the party and was asked to stay in Chennai to make the route clear for Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi who is close to the DMK’s first family. Nehru’s supporters struggled in his absence in Tiruchy.

“Nehru is the man who always wanted to do some favour to his supporters who always stood with him and they were worried a lot and appealed his presence in the city by all means and thus, they forced Arun Nehru to represent his father. Though Nehru did not want it, he later compromised and allowed Arun to meet the cadre in his absence,” said N Senthilvel, a senior journalist.

When the DMK sought applications for Lok Sabha election tickets, Arun Nehru was the only person who sought a ticket for Perambalur and no one had applied for it and so he was allotted the Perambalur seat as it covers Nehru’s hometown Kanakiliyanallur in Lalgudi.