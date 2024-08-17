Arulmigu Vembu Mariamman at Pasupathipuram in Karur adorned with currencies

CHENNAI: In view of Aadi final Friday, special puja and events are organised in Amman temples across the state.

As a part of celebration, Arulmigu Vembu Mariamman at Pasupathipuram in Karur was adorned with currencies of various denominations.

Apart from currencies, decorations were made by bangles in the entire temple

Special puja and deepa aradhana was accorded to the deity.

A huge convergence of devotees were present to worship the deity. Later prasadam was distributed among the devotees.