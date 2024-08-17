Begin typing your search...

    Arulmigu Vembu Mariamman at Pasupathipuram in Karur adorned with currencies

    As a part of celebration, Arulmigu Vembu Mariamman at Pasupathipuram in Karur was adorned with currencies of various denominations.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Aug 2024 6:31 PM GMT
    Arulmigu Vembu Mariamman at Pasupathipuram in Karur adorned with currencies
    X

     Arulmigu Vembu Mariamman at Pasupathipuram in Karur 

    CHENNAI: In view of Aadi final Friday, special puja and events are organised in Amman temples across the state.

    As a part of celebration, Arulmigu Vembu Mariamman at Pasupathipuram in Karur was adorned with currencies of various denominations.

    Apart from currencies, decorations were made by bangles in the entire temple

    Special puja and deepa aradhana was accorded to the deity.

    A huge convergence of devotees were present to worship the deity. Later prasadam was distributed among the devotees.

    Aadi FestivalSpecial PujaAmman TemplesReligious CelebrationsTamil Nadu TraditionsMariamman Temple
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick