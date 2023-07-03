Arts & Science colleges opened for first year students in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science colleges were opened on Monday for the first year students. At the same time, as the Higher Education Department allowed the government colleges to increase the intake by 20%, spot admissions have also started.

A senior official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education, a wing of the Higher Education Department, said that the online registration for the students seeking Arts and Science courses in Tamil Nadu was started from May 8.

Pointing out that after scrutinizing the applications, the merit list of the students were sent to the respective colleges to admit the students according to their cut-off marks.

"So far more than 75,000 students were admitted in the Arts and Science colleges across the State", he said adding "further, the new students could also seek spot admissions from Monday".

Stating that there are about 1.07 lakh seats available in the colleges, the official said to begin with, the first year students will have a one-week induction programme.

According to the official, free bus passes will be issued through the colleges to the students based on the applications received.

"During the academic year 2022-23, a total number of 1,34,194 students have benefitted under the scheme", he said.

The official said the stipend amount Rs.900 per annum will be disbursed for the students, who have joined Tamil medium.