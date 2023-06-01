Arts and Science admissions in TN: 10K students secure admissions

CHENNAI: As the admission process in Arts and Science colleges started last week and subsequently the rank list was sent to the respective institutions, more than 10,000 candidates have enrolled in the general category.



A senior official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education said in the late evening that as many as 10,316 students across the State have secured admissions. Of the total candidates, who got enrolled in the colleges, girl students account to 6,145 compared to the male counterpart (4,171).

It may be noted that the "Pudhumai Penn scheme" (provides financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to girls studying in Classes 6 to 12 classes in government schools) has attracted a total of 2,403 female students.