Artist trio aims to preserve traditions, rituals through art

CHENNAI: In the quaint village of Ramapuram, nestled on the border of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, a time-honoured tradition unfolds in a grand way - the ear-piercing ceremony. This special occasion holds immense cultural significance for the villagers. Inspired by the beauty of this event, artist Puviyarasu Kannadasan decided to immortalise its essence through his captivating paintings, which will be exhibited at Artworld Sarala’s Art Centre next week. Joining him in this artistic show are artists K Yuvaraj and Kirubakaran N - each showcasing their unique perspectives of the changing landscapes and the lives of ordinary people.



The ear-piercing ceremony in Ramapuram is more than a simple ritual; it’s a grand celebration for the entire village - 10 to 15 families come together to mark this special occasion. The women in the village play a significant role in orchestrating the festivities. Puviyarasu Kannadasan, witnessing this celebration, was deeply moved to capture its essence on canvas. “This event is celebrated in a grand way, and it is truly a celebration for the village members. Inspired by this occasion, I have created a series of paintings that showcases the beauty and significance of the ear-piercing ceremony,” Puviyarasu Kannadasan tells DT Next.

Beyond the celebrations, the artists’ collective mission is to document the changing landscapes and cultural practices of villages. Puviyarasu emphasises the importance of preserving these traditions, which are slowly fading away in today’s changing world. His art seeks to capture the essence of rural life and the profound differences that exist between regions in terms of customs, beliefs, and cultural practices.

K Yuvaraj, another artist who is part of the show, finds inspiration in observing the environment and the world around him. Each encounter with the unfamiliar sparks questions within him, leading him to explore the nuances of the changing landscapes and their impact on society. For Kirubakaran N, art serves as a means to express his deep love and appreciation for the lives of ordinary people in the landscape he inhabits. “My work depicts the daily experiences and emotions of the people I meet during my journeys,” says Kirubakaran.

Through their art, these talented artists bring to life the beauty of tradition, the transformation of landscapes, and the resilience of the ordinary people who shape their communities.