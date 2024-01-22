Artist recreates temple murals of TN in paintings

CHENNAI: Gita Hudson’s works have been featured in various exhibitions since the 90s. Her semi-abstract paintings are influenced by temple art and Indian sensibilities, suggesting female forms, architecture, and musical instruments. An art curator, Gita has over 20 solo exhibitions and 50 group exhibitions to her credit. She is now showcasing her paintings, titled Murals Revisited, in an exhibition in the city.

“My paintings in this exhibition are inspired by the temple murals of Tamil Nadu, the earliest of which are a thousand years old. My contemporary works are also based on ancient sculptures and architecture, which drew me easily due to their artistic spirit. I painted these murals with natural pigments, ready to hand, and thus have a limited colour palette,” says Gita.

The artist finds it fascinating to revisit the mural paintings and feels humbled by the contribution of great masters from the region. “I have tried to give these images a contemporary tone, depth, and texture while transferring them onto my canvases. I hope that these works are considered a modest contribution to the conservation of the visual heritage of Tamil Nadu temple and mural culture,” the artist shares. The exhibition is open until January 31 at Sakuntala Art Gallery, CP Art Centre, Alwarpet.