Artificial reefs planned at Gulf of Mannar to restore dolphin habitat

CHENNAI: The State Forest Department has invited reputed research institutes from across the country to restore the dolphin habitat in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve area by deploying artificial coral reefs and transplantation of corals. This is part of ‘Project Dolphin’ which aims to preserve the sea mammals.

As part of the project that will be implemented under the Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats announced by the central government, nine acres of the biosphere reserve will be upgraded by restoring coral reefs. For this, the department will use reinforced cement concrete structures at the bottom of the sea to ensure the natural growth of corals. The department has invited 20 institutions, including the Wildlife Institute of India, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Zoological Survey of India, and MS Swaminathan Research Foundation.

An area of three acres has been selected near the Palk Bay region, while 1.5 acres have been selected near Kurusadai Island, Thalayari Island, Rameshwaram Island, and Karachalli Island.

“Identifying and designing proper artificial substrates is the major factor for the success of coral restoration efforts. Such structures have been designed by Suganthi Devadasan Marine Research Institute (SDMRI) after several experiments in the Gulf of Mannar. Concrete frames of 1m x 1m x 0.25m size were experimented in the Gulf of Mannar with very good results. Onto these concrete frames, cement slabs of 20cm x 5cm x 15cm are used for fixing the coral fragments before being placed on the deployed concrete frames,” said an official document detailing the plan.

Transplantation with coral fragments will be done only with the native species and not from a different reef region of targeted corals collected underwater from a site with high coral cover, it added.

More than nine species of marine dolphins are found in the coastal waters of Tamil Nadu, and the major habitats of the dolphins are found in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve.

Under the Rs 8.13-crore Project Dolphin, the department will take measures to strengthen anti-poaching activities, surveillance, and patrolling teams with modern equipment and technology. Rescue and rehabilitation activities will be taken up by strengthening veterinary services.

Other than these efforts and activities, the project also envisages improving dolphin habitat through the restoration of the coastal ecosystem like mangroves, corals, sea grass and others, removal of ghost nets and reduction of pollution in coastal areas, and enhancing awareness through the celebration of “National Dolphin Day” with the involvement of the local community and educational institutions, including launch of ‘Dolphin Scholarship’.

Also, under the improvement of eco-tourism, the department will construct a canopy walk at Kurusadai Island in the Mandapam range.