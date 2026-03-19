Artificial reefs deployed off Rameswaram to boost fish breeding

RAMESWARAM: Work has begun to deploy artificial coral reefs in the sea off Rameswaram and other parts of Ramanathapuram district to enhance fish breeding, under a State-funded project worth Rs 43 crore.
Fisheries officials said around 26,000 artificial reef units will be placed at 145 locations across 29 coastal villages, including Rameswaram, Thangachimadam and Mandapam, over the next two months.
The structures are being transported from the Pamban Kunthukal deep-sea fishing harbour, where they were manufactured, and loaded onto boats using cranes before being lowered into the sea.
The project aims to improve fish breeding by creating habitats where fish can lay eggs and grow, officials said.
Ramanathapuram district, which has one of the longest coastlines in Tamil Nadu, supports over 30,000 fishermen and more than 10,000 fishing boats. Officials said fish availability has declined due to factors including the use of banned nets and environmental changes.
As part of conservation efforts, fish and crab seedlings are released periodically in the region. The artificial reef project is an additional measure to support marine resources.
Officials confirmed that the deployment process is underway and expected to be completed within one to two months.