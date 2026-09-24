Artificial intelligence era calls for career flexibility, not a ‘perfect’ choice: Sanjeev Sanyal

Speaking to IIT Madras Prof Mahesh Panchagnula on ‘The Prof. Mahesh Podcast’, Sanjeev Sanyal said career decisions were made amid uncertainty, where future outcomes could not always be predicted. He encouraged students to experiment, persist through difficult phases and remain open to changing course as circumstances evolve.

Sanyal distinguished between risk, where probabilities can be estimated, and uncertainty, where future outcomes cannot reliably be assigned probabilities. The consequences of an early career decision, he said, often become clear only in retrospect.

“I am actually playing on flexibility more than on direction,” Sanyal said, referring to his own journey from studying economics at Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, to Oxford, financial markets, writing and public policy. He said his career was not the result of a predetermined plan and that he had focused at various stages on eliminating options he did not want to pursue while remaining flexible about where those choices might lead.