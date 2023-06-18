Arrest politically motivated, says TN BJP in-charge Reddy

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Saturday termed the midnight arrest of BJP state secretary SG Suryah as politically motivated.

In a statement, he said, “TNBJP State Secretary Suryah avl has been arrested by Madurai Police in Chennai in the odd hours. His mistake was, questioning the death of a sanitation worker forced to work in perilous circumstances. It is purely politically motivated, uncalled for, and unwarranted. This is a part of vendetta politics by DMK front government on the BJP rank and file in the state of Tamil Nadu”.

“ I appeal to all the democratic forces to come forward and counter this high-handed act and demanding the release of TN State Secretary.

BJP will not stoop down to this type of undemocratic vengeance activities,” he said, adding “The DMK government’s continued arrest of BJP members in the name of defamation and suppressing the right to expression will not deter us and our party cadres will not be afraid for this type of acts”.

He said, “Tamil Nadu BJP will fight for justice and will keep fighting against various anti-democratic policies and corrupt practices of the ruling DMK Government”.

“I request our print and electronic media friends to ask the ruling DMK government leaders and chief minister, whether questioning the death of a sanitation worker forced to work in perilous conditions warrants arrest in Tamil Nadu?,” he claimed.