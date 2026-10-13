Arrest of health workers in their homes atrocious: LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin

The staff had planned to hold a hunger strike under the leadership of Bharathi, state president of the Uzhappor Urimai Iyakkam. However, police reportedly denied permission for the protest.

Speaking to reporters, Bharathi said, “We came here today to stage a hunger strike. However, the police action has turned it into a protest. The State government should fulfil our demand for permanent employment, as we have been working for several years.”

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin strongly condemned the State government for allegedly placing multi-purpose health workers under house arrest ahead of the planned protest, accusing it of abandoning pre-election promises made to medical staff.