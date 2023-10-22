Arrest of BJP functionaries in TN; Nadda calls for a report

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda on Sunday nominated a four-member delegation led by DV Sadananda Gowda, former CM of Karnataka, to visit Tamil Nadu, where BJP workers are facing brutal and irrational behaviour from Tamil Nadu government.

"The delegation led by DV Sadananda Gowda - former CM of Karnataka, Satya Pal Singh - MP, D Purandeswari - state president, Andhra Pradesh BJP and PC Mohan - MP will visit Tamil Nadu, where BJP workers are facing brutal and irrational behaviour from Tamil Nadu government and submit the report to the earliest, " said a release from BJP headquarters, New Delhi.

Speaking on the developments, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said, "The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has only displayed fascist tendencies since it came to power in May 2021. The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP is confident that this delegation will bring to light the excesses of this government and the gross misuse of power by the DMK government in the last 30 months."

This came after the state police removed the flagpole which placed in front of the state president Annamalai's residence in Panaiyur and arrested the functionaries including Amar Prasad Reddy on Saturday.