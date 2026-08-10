Arrest decline in TN govt school enrolment: BJP

CHENNAI: BJP MLA M Bhojarajan on Monday raised concerns over declining public confidence in government schools and urged the State government to take measures to strengthen the State's education system.
Participating in the debate on the Revised Budget and Agriculture Budget, Bhojarajan said three schools in the Nilgiris had been closed and sought immediate intervention to reverse the trend. "People have no confidence in government schools. Officials should identify the reasons for declining student strength and take steps to change the situation," he said.
School Education Minister Rajmohan, however, said no government school had been closed due to poor enrolment. "We are sending teachers to find out why student strength is declining and address the shortcomings. I will personally examine the schools mentioned by the member," he said. The government was committed to keeping every school open, he added.
Bhojarajan also sought a complete waiver of crop loans and greater support for farmers, particularly in the Delta and 12 other districts. He demanded subsidies for tea growers, citing similar assistance during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and J Jayalalithaa regimes.
He urged the government to explore diverting water from the Sarabanga river to the Bhavanisagar reservoir, saying the Nilgiris was the water tower of the Kongu region. He also sought measures to protect forests, increase tree planting and facilitate patta transfers for residents of small villages in the Nilgiris.
Bhojarajan highlighted Rs 14 lakh crore in central assistance to Tamil Nadu over 12 years, including Rs 7,011 crore for railways and 11 medical colleges.
Bhojarajan also praised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for wearing traditional attire during the Budget session and urged other legislators to follow suit. Responding to him, Minister Rajmohan said even Mahakavi Bharathiar, who worked for Tamil, wore western attire.