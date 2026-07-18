Arrest big names in mega scam, urges ex-Minister Valarmathi

Addressing an AIADMK protest at Pullambadi near Tiruchy against the alleged horse-trading attempts by the TVK, Valarmathi alleged that temple land worth Rs 100 crore had been registered for just Rs 2 crore. "We suspect a mega scam involving several high-profile persons. The police should secure the real culprits and initiate proper legal action," she said.

Valarmathi also criticised the State's law and order situation, citing the recent murder of 32-year-old N Senthamizh Selvi of Sirukalapur near Lalgudi. She alleged that the woman, who had gone out to answer nature's call, was sexually assaulted and murdered, and claimed the accused remained at large even 16 days after the incident.

"The offenders are not from foreign countries. They could be moving freely in the locality. What prevents the police from securing them?" she asked, accusing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of remaining silent on the issue.

Recalling the AIADMK regime under late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Valarmathi said Jayalalithaa had prioritised women's safety and public welfare by ordering the construction of integrated health complexes in villages after people sought public toilet facilities. She alleged that several of these facilities were closed down during the DMK regime, leading to an increase in crimes against women.