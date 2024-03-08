'Arrangements made to supply additional water during summer season'

CHENNAI: As many as 27,650 tanker lorries of drinking water supplied through Dial for Water in February month, if there is more need for water in the city arrangements have been made by the civic body, said municipal administration minister K N Nehru on Friday.

The minister laid the foundation for underground drinking water and sewage projects in Manali, Madhavaram, Royapuram and Sholinganallur zones at an estimated cost of Rs 1,675 crore.



"At least 1,040 MLD of water supplied for Chennaities, areas without pipeline drinking water and low-lying areas water have been supplied from distribution stations through 440 lorries to 8,753 tankers in 917 streets in the city. Residents have booked through dial for water and the metro water board has supplied water through 27,650 lorries last month. In the last 33 months, drinking water and sewage projects commenced at a total cost of Rs 1,326 crore. These projects will benefit 2.48 lakh residents in the city, " said Nehru.



In addition, underground sewage projects have been carried out in 23 places at an estimated cost of Rs 2,712 crore. More than 9 lakh people will benefit from it. The state government has taken various measures to provide uninterrupted drinking water for the residents of Chennai.



In August 2023, TN Chief Minister laid foundation stone for the construction of a desalination plant with a capacity to treat 400 MLD of seawater at Perur.



A total cost of Rs 4,276 crore with the financial support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been allocated for the project. The plant would be the largest in Southeast Asia and expected to be completed by December 2026.

"The civic body has adequate water stored in major reservoirs and drinking water, and additional 350 MLD of water from three seawater desalination plants. Preparatory steps have been taken to supply water during summer season if required," the minister added.



Chennai mayor R Priya, deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Municipal administration and water supply principal secretary D Karthikeyan, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board managing director T G Vinay and senior officials were part of the event.

