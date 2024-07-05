Arrack: Vigil enhanced in tribal villages of Anaimalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: Joint teams of police and forest department enhanced vigil in tribal villages in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) amid reports of illicit arrack sales.

Vigil has been mounted after two persons from Manjanaickanur in ATR were hospitalised in Coimbatore last week after they allegedly consumed liquor mixed with contaminated water. It however spread out that they consumed illicit arrack purchased from Mavadappu tribal village in Tirupur.

Since then, the police and forest department were on their toes by increasing vigil in the tribal villages and also restricted entry of outsiders.

“There is no indication of illicit arrack being brewed in the tribal villages in ATR. Efforts were on to create awareness among the people on the ill-effects of consuming liquor and arrack. The villagers were asked to inform us if anyone was involved in any such illegal activities,” said an official of the forest department.

Also, all vehicles going through the Aliyar and Sethumadai forest check posts were screened thoroughly by the forest department. A sniffer dog was deployed in the Aliyar check post on Thursday to check the luggage and ensure they do not contain liquor, drugs and plastic products.

The police and forest department were on high alert in the wake of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy claiming the lives of more than 60 persons.