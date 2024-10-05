Around 2,000 dengue cases in 2 weeks in TN, 7 deaths in 1 month

CHENNAI: As many as 16,000 cases of dengue have been reported in the State so far this year, and two fatalities reported in the last one month.

At least 2,000 dengue cases have been reported in the last two weeks.

Chennai records the highest number of dengue cases while Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Tiruvallur, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Theni, Chengalpattu, and Tirupur have also reported a surge.

These districts alone constitute more than 50% cases in Tamil Nadu.

However, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said, “Typically, there is a rise in dengue cases during the monsoon season. However, there has been a significant reduction in dengue-related deaths – from 66 in 2012 and 65 in 2017 to single-digit numbers in the last few years.”

He added that the seven fatalities reported this year were mainly due to delayed hospitalisation and infection among high-risk categories such as the elderly and infants with low immunity. The State Health Department has also established a laboratory to detect dengue virus strains to undertake prevention measures accordingly.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is also tracking all dengue cases being brought to the hospitals, including private hospitals in Tamil Nadu.