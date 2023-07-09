Around Rs 1.25 lakh crore black money recovered: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Sunday said that the BJP government has recovered Rs 1.25 lakh crore black money in the last nine years.

"It seems that the chief minister MK Stalin is afraid of failure. Stalin, who is running a corrupt regime without fulfilling more than 90 per cent of his poll promises even after two years, has been talking about the BJPs poll promises now. Our Prime Minister Modi did not say that he will pay that money into the bank account of every Indian citizen. He said that the corrupt people have stashed that much money abroad, " Annamalai said in a tweet.

"The Prime Minister did not mention DMK as a corrupt party, why are you so nervous? It is your (MK Stalin) son-in-law who is in touch with foreign banks that carry out illegal money transactions. When will you (Stalin) explain about the Rs 1,000 crore Noble Steels scam which involves your son Udhayanidhi?" he questioned.

Further, the retired IPS turned politician said that in the last 9 years, black money worth Rs 1.25 lakh crores has been recovered and Rs 6,000 are being paid into the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers in our country every year.

"It is surprising that you (Stalin) does not know anything about these developments, " he added.