Army man stages dharna against police inaction

TIRUCHY: An Army personnel staged a dharna at the Ariyalur Collectorate premises on Monday condemning the police inaction against those who assaulted his family members over a dispute and the police took him for an inquiry while the personnel continued to raise slogans against the police.

It is said that there was a dispute while constructing a wall of the house of Ranjth Kumar, army personnel of Sripuranthan village in Ariyalur and his uncle.

On September 20, Ranjith Kumar’s cousins Saranraj, a police constable working in the Jayankondam DSP office and his brother Sathyamurthy had reportedly assaulted Ranjith Kumar’s father Varadarajan, brother and sister.

Subsequently, Ranjith Kumar who was from the northern province asked to lodge a complaint with the police and so he lodged a complaint with the Vikkiramangalam police but it is said, the police failed to entertain the complaint. Later, Ranjith Kumar had sent a petition with the Ariyalur District Collector and the SP appealing action but in vain.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ranjith Kumar who came in an army uniform to the Ariyalur Collectorate and started his dharna demanding action against the culprits and the safety to his family members. He also raised slogans against the police. On information, the police who were on duty in the Collectorate came to him and held talks with him but Ranjith Kumar demanded the Collector to talk to him.

Subsequently, the police took him to the police station and Ranjith Kumar continued to argue with the police and refused to go with them but the police took him to the police control room for an inquiry.