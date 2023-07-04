Army jawan trying to save nephews drowns in Kollidam

TIRUCHY: An army soldier died in Kollidam river trying to rescue nephews from drowning on Sunday. Mortal remains of the jawan were laid to rest with the defence honour in Thanjavur. According to reports, S Aron Ilayaraja (38), a resident from Mahimaipuram Poondi near Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur, havildar at No 1 battalion in Tiruchy had returned to his native village on a holiday when this tragic incident happened. Aron along with his wife Sukanya took his nephew Harris (12) and Surya (18) to Kollidam river for taking bath. While taking bath, Harris and Surya accidentally went to a deeper spot and were washed away. Aron jumped into the river to rescue them. However, all the three were caught in the swirl of the river flow. Onlookers tried to rescue them. They were able to rescue Harris and Surya but Aron went missing. Thirukattupalli fire and rescue personnel reached the spot and searched for Aron. After a couple of hours searching, the team could only retrieve the body. On Monday, a team of personnel from No 1 Battalion, Tiruchy, paid tribute to the mortal remains of Aron.