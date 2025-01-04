Armstrong murder: Petition to be discharged from case denied, Chennai Sessions court tells trio

CHENNAI: The Sessions court in the city refused to hear the plea of the accused to discharge them from the murder case of BSP leader Armstrong, at this stage of the murder trial.

All the arrested accused in the political murder of Armstrong were produced before the principal sessions court, as their remand came to an end on Saturday.

The key accused in the case, Nagendran, also appeared through video conferencing from Vellore prison. After recording the appearance, the court extended remand until January 10 and adjourned the matter.

Since, some of the accused including Anjalai, Porkodi and Malarkodi filed an application seeking to discharge them from the case, the court refused to entertain the plea at this stage. Further, the court directed the accused, who have not filed a vakalat to engage counsels for representing their case, to seek aid from the district legal services authority to avoid prolonging the trial on the grounds of no legal representation.

On July 6, 2024, Armstrong was fatally assaulted with deadly weapons by a gang near his under construction house site at Perambur. The murder of a national party leader at a public place sent shock waves among political parties and triggered allegations of lapses in the law and order of the State.

Later, the police narrowed down the accused and arrested 28 suspects. While conducting an operation to secure evidence, the police shot a gangster, Thiruvengadam, as he allegedly attempted to escape.