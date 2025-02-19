Armstrong murder: Madras HC directs Vellore judge to monitor gangster Nagendran's health

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Vellore district judge to visit gangster P Nagendran, the life convict who is the prime accused in BSP leader K Armstrong's murder case, and personally monitor his health condition to submit a report.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the court has directed the judge to submit report on Nagendran’s health by Thursday. The convict, who underwent a liver transplant a few years ago, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vellore.

Nagendran filed a petition seeking permission to undergo treatment at a private hospital in Chromepet.

It may be noted that the Madras High Court recently dismissed the plea of Nagendran's wife seeking to transfer her husband to Chennai for treatment in a private hospital citing no improvement in his health.

A gang attacked Armstrong with deadly weapons near his under-construction house site at Perambur on July 6, 2024.

The brutal murder of a national party leader at a public place sent shock waves among political parties and triggered allegations of lapses in the law and order of the State. Later, the police narrowed down the accused and arrested 28 of them.