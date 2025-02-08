Armstrong murder: Chennai sessions court directs TN govt to monitor gangster Nagendran's health, file report daily

CHENNAI: A sessions court in the city directed the State to monitor the health of notorious gangster P Nagendran, the prime accused in BSP leader K Armstrong's murder case, and file reports on a day-to-day basis.

During the hearing of Armstrong murder case on Friday, the principal sessions court, Chennai, directed the officials at Vellore Central Prison to monitor Nagendran’s health and file report every day before the court.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to aid the accused persons who could not engage an advocate to present their case. The court extended the judicial custody of the accused till February 21 and adjourned the matter.

Earlier this week, the Madras High Court dismissed Nagendran's wife Visalakshi’s plea seeking to transfer him to Chennai for medical treatment at a private hospital as his health deteriorated severely. Her petition was dismissed after the government lawyer informed the court that a similar plea was filed before the sessions court.

Nagendran, who is serving life sentence after being convicted in a murder case, is currently admitted to the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital, Vellore. A few years ago, he had undergone liver transplant. His family alleged that Nagendran’s condition worsened after being taken from Vellore to Chennai frequently – allegedly against the doctors’ advice – in connection with the Armstrong murder case investigation and legal proceedings.

On July 6, 2024, a gang attacked Armstrong with deadly weapons near his under-construction house in Perambur. The brutal murder of a national party leader at a public place sent shock waves among political parties and triggered allegations of lapses in the law and order in the State.

Later, the police narrowed down the accused and arrested 28 of them.