Armstrong murder key accused Nagendran’s health fails; admitted to ICU

CHENNAI: Vyasarpadi Nagendran, a prominent figure in the underground world and a key accused in the high-profile Armstrong murder case, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Stanley Government Hospital after his health deteriorated significantly.

Nagendran, who is currently serving a life sentence, has been suffering from severe health issues, including liver damage, for many years. His condition has reportedly been a recurring issue that has caused anxiety.

Following a recent sharp decline in his health, he was transferred to the government hospital, where he is now receiving intensive medical treatment.

Nagendran was identified as the first accused in the murder of Armstrong, a BSP functionary, a case that had sent shockwaves through the state's political and criminal landscape.