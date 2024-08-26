Armstrong murder case suspect hospitalised

CHENNAI: An accused in the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong was shifted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for treatment after developing health complications while in prison.

The accused, S Thirumalai (45), who was lodged in Poonamallee sub-jail complained of chest pain. He was allegedly part of the eight-member gang that was arrested within three hours of Armstrong's murder on July 5. At that time, the police had officially claimed that Armstrong's murder was a retaliatory killing for the murder of history-sheeter Arcot V Suresh in August 2023 near Pattinapakkam.

One of the eight accused arrested initially in connection with Armstrong's murder was Suresh’s younger brother Ponnai V Balu.

So far, the police have arrested over two dozen persons, including functionaries from DMK, BJP, AIADMK, and TMC in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, in an early morning "encounter" on July 14 near Madhavaram, the city police shot dead K Thiruvengadam (33), one of the suspects, when he allegedly opened fire at the police team which rounded him up after he fled while being taken to secure weapons used in the murder.