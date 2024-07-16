Armstrong murder case convicts undergo medical examination at Chromepet GH

CHENNAI: The convicts of slain TN BSP president K Armstrong murder case were taken for medical examination to Chromepet Government Hospital.

The 9 convicts were identified as Ramu, Ponnai Balu, Selvaraj, Appu, Thirumalai, Siva Shakthi, Gokul, Manivannan and Vijay.

Following the death of the main accused K Thiruvengadam who was shot by the police in an "encounter" on Sunday morning, the police took the rest of the convicts to medical examination under police custody.

Bahujan Samaj Party state president K Armstrong was hacked to death on July 5 and on Sunday, hours after the encounter, police released CCTV footage of the arrested persons hacking Armstrong to death.