Armstrong murder case: Chennai court extends ex-BJP functionary Anjalai's judicial custody till Aug 2

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Egmore, Chennai extended the judicial custody of M Anjalai (48), a former BJP functionary, till August 2 in connection with the murder of state Bahujan Samaj Party chief K Armstrong, as reported by Thanthi TV.

On Friday evening, Police arrested Anjalai, an expelled TN BJP Mahila Morcha functionary and a 'B' category history-sheeter, under sections including conspiracy to murder Armstrong. She was removed from the post after her arrest in the case.

Anjalai was also the partner of slain rowdy Arcot V Suresh, who was hacked to death in public last year.

BSP leader K Armstrong was murdered by a gang outside his under-construction house in Perambur on July 5. The city police arrested eight persons, including Arcot Suresh’s younger brother Ponnai Balu within three hours of the murder and initially claimed that Armstrong was murdered in retaliation for Suresh's murder in August last year. Three more persons were arrested subsequently.

One of the accused arrested initially, D Selvaraj, was also a BJP functionary.

Anjalai's name started doing the rounds in the murder case after police arrested three persons including advocates S Malarkodi, who is also an AIADMK functionary, K Hariharan (27) of Tamil Manila Congress (TMC), and K Sathish (33), whose father is a DMK functionary.

The police are also examining the bank accounts of Anjalai and are continuing to investigate her.

In this regard, the Egmore court has ordered the extension of Anjalai's judicial custody till August 2.

Anjalai was moved to Puzhal prison after the court order.