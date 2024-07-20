Armstrong murder: AIADMK man who dumped phones of attackers in Kosasthalaiyar river arrested

CHENNAI: An AIADMK functionary who allegedly dumped mobile phones used by the main accused in TN BSP President K Armstrong's murder was arrested by the City police on Saturday.

Three phones which were dumped in Kosasthalayar river were recovered with the help of trained divers of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS), police said.

The arrested man was identified as G Haridharan, a lawyer and a ward councillor in Kadambathur panchayat union in neighbouring Thiruvallur district.

On Friday evening, Police had arrested M Anjalai, an expelled TN BJP functionary.

She was also the partner of slain rowdy Arcot V Suresh, who was murdered last year.

Anjalai herself is a 'B' category history-sheeter, police said.

Anjalai's name started doing the rounds after police secured three persons including advocates S Malarkodi, an AIADMK functionary, K Hariharan (27) of Tamil Manila Congress and K Sathish (33), whose father is a DMK functionary.

Meanwhile, Haridharan was arrested based on the confession by the TMC worker, K Hariharan who handed over the phones to Haridharan.

Haridharan was friends with the TMC worker and DMK worker, Arul, who was one of the main accused arrested in connection with Armstrong's murder.

While police have recovered three phones, search is on for three more phones, police sources said.

BSP leader K Armstrong was murdered by a gang on July 5 at Venugopal Swami Koil street in Perambur.

City police arrested eight persons including the younger brother of Arcot Suresh within three hours of the murder and initially claimed that Armstrong was murdered in retaliation for Suresh's murder in August last year.

One of the accused arrested initially, D Selvaraj was also a BJP functionary.

On Sunday, K Thiruvengadam (33), one of the suspects was shot dead in a "police encounter" near Madhavaram, when he allegedly opened fire at the police team which rounded him up after he fled while being taken to secure weapons used in Armstrong's murder.

Meanwhile, few hours after the arrest of AIADMK functionary G Hariharan, the AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami sacked Haridharan from the party.

A statement from AIADMK headquarters issued by EPS said the Kadambattur union panchayat councillor (Ward 3) Haridharan has acted in a manner bringing disrepute to the party.

His primary membership and other posts have been relieved and party cadres advised not to have any truck with dismissed functionary, the statement said.