Begin typing your search...

    Armstrong murder: 15 more detained under Goondas Act

    On Thursday, city police Commissioner A Arun passed orders placing 15 accused under the provisions of the Act.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Sep 2024 2:31 PM GMT
    Armstrong murder: 15 more detained under Goondas Act
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: About two weeks after 10 accused arrested in connection with the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong were placed under preventive detention, popularly called Goondas Act, 15 more accused in the case, including erstwhile functionaries of political parties, have been detained under the Act.

    On Thursday, city police Commissioner A Arun passed orders placing 15 accused under the provisions of the Act. They were identified as K Hariharan (27), S Malarkodi (49), K Satishkumar (31), K Haridharan (37), M Anjalai (51), B Siva (35), T Pradeep (28), V Mukilan (32), N Vijayakumar (21), N Vignesh (27), N Aswathaman (31), S Porkodi (40), L Rajesh (40), V Senthil Kumar (27), and R Gopi (23).

    Also Read:Armstrong murder a hit job by Chennai crime syndicate

    Anjalai was a BJP functionary while Aswathaman was a Youth Congress functionary. Hariharan was a Tamil Manila Congress functionary while Haridharan, an AIADMK functionary, is a lawyer and a ward councillor in Kadambathur panchayat union in neighbouring Tiruvallur district. Arul, a DMK functionary, was detained under the Goondas Act earlier.

    Also Read:A lookback at the Armstrong murder case: 28 arrests, many motives

    Over two dozen accused have been arrested so far in connection with Armstrong’s murder on July 5. One of them, K Thiruvengadam, was shot dead in an early morning "encounter" near Madhavaram on July 14, when he allegedly opened fire at the police team which rounded him up after he fled while being taken to secure weapons used in the murder.

    Also Read:Armstrong murder: Ten accused detained under Goondas act
    Goondas ActArmstrong murderArmstrongBSP
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick