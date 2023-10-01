Arms factory celebrates rising day in Tiruchy, showcases munitions

TIRUCHY: High Energy Projectile Factory (HEPF), a unit of Munitations India Limited (MIL) under Ministry of Defence, celebrating MIL Rising Day today (Sunday) conducted an exhibition at Ordnance Factory premises in Tiruchy on Saturday.

The exhibition showcased the products of HEPF including anti-tank munitions and anti-submarine naval rockets. The public from in and around Tiruchy visited the exhibition.

The HEPF is also organising a cultural event and the general public are also invited. Munitions India Limited is one of seven DPSUs with the headquarters at Pune.

The firm was established in 2021 as an offshoot of corporatization of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board.

MIL is India’s largest manufacturer and market leader of Ammunition and explosives catering to the needs of the Indian Armed forces, paramilitary forces, civil market with sizable export market share.