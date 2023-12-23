Armed reserve cop in Coimbatore attempts suicide over love failure

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old policeman attempted suicide by slitting his wrist after his lover got engaged to another person in Coimbatore on Friday.

Police said Sabarinathan, an armed reserve cop from Dharmapuri, was undergoing training in the PRS Grounds in Coimbatore.

“He was in love with a woman cop, who was also undergoing training. Unfortunately, she got engaged to another person at the insistence of her parents,” police said.

Police said Sabarinathan, who came to know this, took the extreme step by slitting his wrist while he was alone in the room at PRS Ground premises on Friday morning.

The other cops, who found him lying unconscious in a pool of blood, rushed him to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.