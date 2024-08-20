Begin typing your search...

    Armed police security withdrawn for top political leaders in Tamil Nadu

    The police have withdrawn security for several political leaders including DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, former Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvaperunthagai.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Aug 2024 1:12 PM GMT
    Armed police security withdrawn for top political leaders in Tamil Nadu
    X

    Armed security force

    CHENNAI: Police security for prominent political leaders in Tamil Nadu has been withdrawn as reported by Daily Thanthi. The protection was based on factors like political significance, threat levels and personal demands.

    The police have withdrawn security for several political leaders including DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, former Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvaperunthagai.

    Previously, these individuals were guarded by a team of five armed policemen each.

    The police also informed that if any threats to these leaders' safety arise in the future, security measures will be reinstated as necessary.

    Armed police securityTamil Nadupolitical leadersPremalatha Vijayakanth
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick