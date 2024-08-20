Armed police security withdrawn for top political leaders in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Police security for prominent political leaders in Tamil Nadu has been withdrawn as reported by Daily Thanthi. The protection was based on factors like political significance, threat levels and personal demands.

The police have withdrawn security for several political leaders including DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, former Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvaperunthagai.

Previously, these individuals were guarded by a team of five armed policemen each.

The police also informed that if any threats to these leaders' safety arise in the future, security measures will be reinstated as necessary.