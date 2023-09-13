Armed gang attacks duo in full public view near Kovai court

COIMBATORE: Two men survived a murderous attack unleashed by a six-member armed gang in full public view in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Police said N Ranjith, 23 from Gandhipuram and T Nithish Kumar, 21 from Ganapathy were returning after appearing in a combined court complex along with their friend Karthik, when the gang unleashed an attack.

"As the trio was returning in a bike, driven by Karthik and two others in pillion, the members of the gang gave a chase on their two two-wheelers and intercepted them in Ram Nagar area around noon. While Karthik managed to escape, the gang members attacked Ranjith and Nithish Kumar right in front of a shell shocked public,” said a cop.

Both suffered attack injuries all over their body, but are said to be out of danger and are undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Police said Nithish Kumar was an accused in a women harassment case while Ranjith is facing a criminal case. They were on conditional bail and returning after appearing in court.

Public rushed Ranjith and Nithish Kumar to CMCH for treatment. Police suspect gang rivalry to be the reason behind the attack and investigations are on to nab the culprits, who were on the run.

The incident caught on camera has been circulated in social media. Special teams of police have been formed to nab the culprits.