Arlekar breaching Constitution parroting RSS line on nation's culture: CPI

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Monday criticised Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for his recent remarks on India’s cultural identity, terming them contrary to the Constitution and the country’s pluralistic ethos.
In a statement, the CPI leader said that the Governor, while addressing the 75th year celebrations of Sri Agarwal Sabha in Chennai as the chief guest, had stated that describing India as a nation of diverse cultures was “incorrect” and that people across the country shared a single culture from north to south.
Condemning the remarks, he said such views were at odds with India’s long-standing diversity and constitutional principles. He alleged that the comments reflected the ideological position of the RSS, which, he said, promotes the idea of one nation, one culture and one language.
Veerapandian asserted that India is a country of multiple ethnicities, nationalities, languages, religions and cultures. Even within a single religion, he said, there exists wide variation in cultural practices, languages, modes of worship and belief systems. He noted that Indian society includes people of different faiths, those who treat all religions equally, interfaith families, as well as atheists, all of whom have coexisted for centuries.
Alleging that attempts were being made to impose a singular cultural identity in line with Hindutva ideology, he said that using the office of the Governor for such purposes was against the Constitution. He added that it was inappropriate for a constitutional authority tasked with safeguarding the Constitution to act in a manner contrary to democratic norms. He warned that if such remarks continued, it would be compelled to organise protests condemning the Governor.