Arlekar breaching Constitution parroting RSS line on nation's culture: CPI

In a statement, the CPI leader said that the Governor, while addressing the 75th year celebrations of Sri Agarwal Sabha in Chennai as the chief guest, had stated that describing India as a nation of diverse cultures was “incorrect” and that people across the country shared a single culture from north to south.

Condemning the remarks, he said such views were at odds with India’s long-standing diversity and constitutional principles. He alleged that the comments reflected the ideological position of the RSS, which, he said, promotes the idea of one nation, one culture and one language.