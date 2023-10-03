Ariyalur youth arrested on sexual abuse charge, detained under Goondas Act

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur youth who was arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl was detained under Goondas act on Monday. It is said, on September 5, C John Britto (24), a resident from Andimadam in Ariyalur was arrested under Pocso Act for sexually abusing a class 10 girl from the locality with false promise of marriage and he was lodged in the Jayankondam sub-jail.

Meanwhile, the Jayankondam All Women police inspector L Sumathi who conducted an investigation into the case, recommended that he be detained under Goondas Act. As per the recommendation, the SP K Feroze Khan Abudullah forwarded the recommendation to the district collector J Annie Mary Swarna to detain John Britto under Goondas Act.

Accordingly, the collector ordered to detain him under the Goondas act. Subsequently, the direction was forwarded to the Central Prison here where John Britto has been lodged.